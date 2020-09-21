Bonnafon could be promoted to the active roster following news that Christian McCaffrey has a high-ankle sprain, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

While Mike Davis will likely be the main beneficiary of McCaffrey's 4-to-6 week absence, Bonnafon could contribute occasionally. The Panthers already have Trenton Cannon on the active roster, though, so expect Bonnafon to be the No. 3 in the backfield if he's indeed called up. Bonnafon produced 173 total yards and a TD on 22 touches in 2019.