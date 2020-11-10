The Panthers restored Bonnafon (ankle) from the practice squad injured list Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Bonnafon has missed nearly a month due to a high ankle sprain, and he could have a role soon if he's truly healthy. Christian McCaffrey left late in Week 9 with a shoulder injury and may miss time, so Bonnafon is a depth option for Carolina's backfield behind Mike Davis and Curtis Samuel.
