The Panthers waived Bonnafon on Saturday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Bonnafon served as Christian McCaffery's backup in 2019, but Mike Davis beat him out for the job this season. The 24-year-old only handled 22 offensive touches in 2019, but he flashed competence both out of the backfield and as a receiver in those limited opportunities.
