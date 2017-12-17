Reggie Bush: Announces retirement from NFL
Bush announced Saturday during an appearance on NFL Network that he has retired from professional football, Amos Morale III of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "I'm done," Bush said. "I said it. It's not breaking news. I've been saying it. I said it all season long, I said, 'Listen, if I don't play this year, I'm going to retire.' Because I'm not going to spend a whole year off, come back, 33 years old, trying to get back in the league."
After going unsigned during the offseason, Bush maintained hope that he would be picked up by a team in need of backfield help, but the offers never rushed in for the veteran following a rough season with the Bills in 2016. Bush indicated on the NFL Network broadcast that he intended to retire as a member of the Saints, the team that drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2006. Over his 11-year career with New Orleans, Miami, Detroit, San Francisco and Buffalo, Bush amassed 5,490 rushing yards, 3,598 receiving yards and 58 touchdowns.
