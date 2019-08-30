Reggie Davis: Cut by Cowboys
Davis was cut by the Cowboys on Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Davis boasts a 4.31-second 40-yard dash time and offers upside as a return man, but ultimately wasn't able to carve out a depth role in Dallas. He could catch the eye of another team as a developmental project.
