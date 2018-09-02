Davis was waived by the Falcons on Saturday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

After spending 2017 on Atlanta's practice squad, Davis failed to progress to the active roster in his second year out of Georgia. Davis' otherworldly speed could make him an asset on special teams elsewhere, but he struggled mightily as a receiver during the preseason, hauling in just three of 11 targets and dropping multiple passes in the Falcons' final exhibition game against Miami on Friday.