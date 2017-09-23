Reggie Davis: Waived by Browns
Davis was waived by the Browns on Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports.
Davis was claimed by the Browns in early September after spending the preseason with the Falcons. The 24-year-old is a likely candidate to end on a practice squad if he clears waivers.
