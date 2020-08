Gilbert (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Titans on Tuesday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Gilbert has played a sizable role with the Packers and Titans over the past two seasons, respectively, but he's dealing with a mystery injury and won't make the 53-man roster in Tennessee. If he clears waivers, he'll revert to the Titans' injured reserve and await a potential injury settlement, which would make him a free agent.