Reggie Gilliam: Joining Buffalo

Gilliam is expected to sign with the Bills as an undrafted free agent, Jordan Strack of WTOL 11 News reports.

Gilliam was a tight end for Toledo, but he was never much of a factor in the passing game with nine catches for 52 yards in 2019, so he figures to work as a fullback in the NFL. He also provided significant value on special teams, blocking six kicks in his collegiate career.

