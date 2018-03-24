Reggie Nelson: Re-signs with Raiders
Nelson re-signed with the Raiders on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Nelson was likely brought back in order to help teach defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's system. The 34-year-old has had stints with the Jaguars and Bengals in his 11 year career, and will now be entering his third season with the Raiders. He figures to provide depth in the secondary to go along with his mentoring role.
