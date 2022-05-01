Roberson is expected to sign a contract with the Titans, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Titans traded away stalwart A.J. Brown in Round 1 and subsequently selected Treylon Burks as the heir apparent, but the Titans opted not to select another wide receiver the rest of the Draft. Roberson isn't particularly big or fast, but the four-year starter at SMU was electric earlier in his college career before back-to-back season-ending injuries sapped some of his explosiveness. Expect the 23-year-old to compete for a roster spot on a depth chart that doesn't have many established names at wide receiver.