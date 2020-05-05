Reggie White: Cut by Giants

White has been waived by the Giants, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White went undrafted in 2019 before signing with the Giants shortly after. While he was unable to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, he spent the majority of the season on their practice squad. He signed a reserve/future contract with them following the season, but it now looks like they want to go in a different direction. The 24-year-old is now set to look for a new opportunity.