Reggie White: Let go from practice squad
The Giants cut White from the practice squad Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
White has been with the Giants since May, and he's toiled on the practice squad during the regular season. The team opted to bring in fresh faces, including wideout Alex Bachman, so White will seek a new NFL home.
