Sinnett reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Tuesday.

Sinnett was elevated to the active roster prior to Monday's 19-16 win over the Rams, but he ultimately failed to log a snap while serving as the team's third quarterback behind Joe Burrow and Jake Browning. The 26-year-old could end up being let go in the near future considering Joe Burrow (calf) is getting closer to full strength.