Reid Sinnett: Could stick as developmental QB
Sinnett, who was one of 13 undrafted free agents signed by the Buccaneers, could have an inside track to being the scout team quarterback this coming season, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Auman notes the University of San Diego product walks into a particularly advantageous situation, considering the Buccaneers did not draft a quarterback and backups Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are both at least 30. Sinnett also reportedly received $152,000 in guaranteed money, which is significant for an undrafted free agent, and he showed some promise in his one year as a college starter by throwing for 3,528 yards and 32 touchdowns against I-AA competition. Sinnett may have a chance for a serviceable amount of reps this coming training camp and preseason if coach Bruce Arians opts to be particularly cautious with prized free-agent acquisition Tom Brady, which seems likely.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Peterson down
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Biggest question for every AFC team
Who is the Broncos' WR1? How soon will Jonathan Taylor lead the Colts backfield? Ben Gretch...
-
Biggest question for every NFC team
How much does A.J. Dillon impact Aaron Jones? What will Jalen Reagor's role be in 2020? Ben...
-
4/28 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated running back rankings. Debates include Miles Sanders vs....
-
Which rookie WRs can get 100 targets?
This year's rookie class offers a slew of talented receivers capable of making an impact right...
-
Rookie-only dynasty mock draft
Here's how the rookie talent falls for now in our first post-NFL Draft dynasty mock.