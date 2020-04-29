Reid Sinnett: Could stick as developmental QB

Sinnett, who was one of 13 undrafted free agents signed by the Buccaneers, could have an inside track to being the scout team quarterback this coming season, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Auman notes the University of San Diego product walks into a particularly advantageous situation, considering the Buccaneers did not draft a quarterback and backups Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are both at least 30. Sinnett also reportedly received $152,000 in guaranteed money, which is significant for an undrafted free agent, and he showed some promise in his one year as a college starter by throwing for 3,528 yards and 32 touchdowns against I-AA competition. Sinnett may have a chance for a serviceable amount of reps this coming training camp and preseason if coach Bruce Arians opts to be particularly cautious with prized free-agent acquisition Tom Brady, which seems likely.