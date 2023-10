Sinnett was cut from the Bengals' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Sinnett spent camp with the Bengals, but he was unable to make the team's final 53-man roster. He ultimately got a second chance in Cincinnati and was brought back as a member of the practice squad Sept. 22, when Joe Burrow was dealing with a calf injury. However, with Burrow now healthy, the Bengals are opting to not keep the No. 3 quarterback on their practice squad at this time.