Reid Sinnett: Signing with Tampa Bay

Sinnett is expected to sign with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sinnett was productive as a redshirt senior at San Diego in 2019, completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,528 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while also rushing for six touchdowns. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, he will receive $152,000 in the deal, so it appears he was a sought-after UDFA.