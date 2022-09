The Eagles signed Sinnett to the practice squad Wednesday, Sage Hurley of the team's official site reports.

Sinnett competed with veteran Gardner Minshew for Philadelphia's backup quarterback spot this preseason, but he was ultimately let go as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. Now on the practice squad, the 25-year-old should serve as the team's next best option at quarterback behind Minshew and Ian Book, who was claimed by the Eagles on Wednesday.