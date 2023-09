Cincinnati is expected to elevate Sinnett from its practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday's game versus the Rams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

With starting quarterback Joe Burrow (calf) a game-time call for Monday Night Football, it makes sense for the Bengals to bring up Sinnett as a contingency plan. Any playing time he might see would be the first regular-season action of his NFL career.