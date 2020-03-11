Reshad Jones: Cut by Dolphins
The Dolphins are releasing Jones (undisclosed) on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2010 fifth-round pick spent 10 seasons in Miami, highlighted by a 135-tackle, five-interception showing in 2015. Jones has often been mentioned in trade rumors, with injuries and disagreements with coaches playing a role in his decline from peak form. The 32-year-old safety was bothered by rib and chest injuries in 2019, eventually landing on injured reserve in November after playing just four games. The last few years have been bumpy, but Jones has the type of track record that should lead to another opportunity in a starting job. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have freed up $5.3 million in 2020 cap space to continue their rebuilding project.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.
-
Heath's Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings has nine players the industry is sleeping on early in the 2020 offseason.