The 49ers let go of Foster (hamstring) on Sunday.

San Francisco parted ways with the 2017 first-round pick just hours after he was arrested late Saturday at the team's hotel in Tampa, Fla. on charges of domestic-violence battery. Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, Foster made his first appearance in court to address the matter Sunday morning, but the 49ers weren't inclined to wait out the legal process given that the linebacker's bevy of off-field incidents since joining the organization, including an arrest last April on domestic-violence charges, which were eventually dropped. If Foster's latest run-in with the law results in a conviction, it seems unlikely that the 24-year-old will ever suit up in the NFL again.

