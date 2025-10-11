The Ravens waived Lowery on Saturday.

The undrafted rookie out of Chattanooga cracked the Ravens' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He played every single defensive snap during the Ravens' Week 5 blowout loss to the Texans, when he finished with five tackles (one solo). Assuming he clears waivers, Lowery will look to catch on with a team in need of depth in the secondary. His exit corresponds with CJ Okoye being signed to the Ravens' active roster.