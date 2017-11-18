Maualuga was waived by the Dolphins on Saturday following an late night arrest, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

There are no details on the alleged arrest, but it is serious enough to result in the Dolphins letting Maualuga go. He provided 14 tackles in his previous three games for the Dolphins, and also started four of the last six games. It remains to be seen how the defense will adjust, but Mike Hull figures to see a sizable increase in snaps at middle linebacker.