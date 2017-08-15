Play

Maualuga will work out for the Dolphins on Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins depth at linebacker has been tested due to the season-ending injuries to Koa Misi (neck) and Raekown McMillan (knee). Maualuga would likely fill a backup role with Miami should he impress during this tryout.

