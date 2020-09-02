site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ricardo Louis: Done in Miami
Louis was released by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Louis has now been cut by the Dolphins twice this offseason. He hasn't logged regular-season action since 2017, when he played a full 16-game slate with the Browns and had 27 catches for 357 yards.
