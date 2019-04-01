The Browns waived Louis (neck) on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A 2016 fourth-round pick, Louis made 12 starts in 32 games his first two NFL seasons, catching 45 of 96 targets (47 percent) for 562 yards (5.9 YPT) without any touchdowns. He then spent the entire 2018 campaign on injured reserve due to a neck injury, missing out on a chance to experience competent quarterback play for the first time in his pro career. Louis should find another opportunity to compete for a roster spot if he's able to gain medical clearance from the neck injury.

