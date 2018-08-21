Richard Ash: Waived/injured by Dallas
Ash (knee) was waived/injured by the Cowboys on Monday.
Ash suffered a knee injury and will revert to the Cowboys' injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The 26-year-old recorded 15 total tackles in 10 games with Dallas during the 2017 season.
