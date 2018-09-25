Richard Jarvis: Waived by Atlanta
Jarvis was waived by the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Jarvis was promoted prior to Atlanta's Week 3 matchup against the Saints, but has been replaced on the 53-man roster by fellow linebacker Bruce Carter. The undrafted rookie will now become a free agent, and look to earn a depth role elsewhere in the league.
