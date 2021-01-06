LeCounte announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter that he is entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Georgia product had an injury-shortened senior season in 2020 following a motorcycle accident. LeCounte returned for the final play of the Peach Bowl and will now begin preparing for the draft. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, LeCounte is a bit undersized for an NFL safety but he makes up for it with his tackling ability and football I.Q. He projects as a mid-round selection but that could change pending his combine results.