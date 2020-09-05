Rodgers was released by Washington on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rodgers signed a contract back in March to compete for the starting TE job with Jeremy Sprinkle and Logan Thomas, but it became quickly clear the former Packer had been passed by on the depth chart. It's possible an early release could afford Rodgers time to catch on another team's roster, but he's played just 47 snaps over the past two years and was largely ineffective during his time with the Packers as well. More than likely the 2014 third-round pick will simply be forced to bide his time in free agency until injuries force a needy team to come calling.