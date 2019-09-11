The Eagles waived Rodgers (foot) with an injury settlement Wednesday.

Rodgers wasn't able to stay healthy through the preseason, and he wasn't expected to have a major role in the offense anyway with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert around. If he clears waivers, he'll be free to sign with any team once healthy.

