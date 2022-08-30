Rodgers was released by the Eagles on Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Rodgers will be released by Philadelphia heading into the team's final 53-man roster cuts for the second-straight year. The 30-year-old tight end still caught two passes for 11 yards over three elevations from the Eagles' practice squad last regular season, and he caught 24 passes for 345 yards and two scores over 14 games as recently as 2020. Rodgers will now likely look to catch on in a veteran backup role elsewhere in 2022, unless he ends up returning to Philly's practice squad once again.