Rodgers reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Rodgers played on just three of the Bolts' 61 offensive snaps during his last available practice squad elevation with the team Sunday. The 30-year-old tight end was not targeted for the second game in a row, though he did see his first special-teams action of the season (two snaps). Rodgers essentially served as the Chargers' third-string tight end with Donald Parham (hamstring) sidelined the past three weeks, though he'll need to receive an active roster spot in order to play for the team moving forward in 2022.
More News
-
Chargers' Richard Rodgers: Will be active vs. Jacksonville•
-
Richard Rodgers: Back on practice squad•
-
Chargers' Richard Rodgers: Bumped up from practice squad•
-
Richard Rodgers: Returns to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Richard Rodgers: Joining active roster•
-
Richard Rodgers: Inks practice squad deal•