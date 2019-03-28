Rodgers signed a two-year contract with the Eagles on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Eagles have been among the league leaders in using two- and three-tight end packages under head coach Doug Pederson, so the third tight end on the roster is more important than usual in Philadephia than other places. Rodgers' return to the Eagles could therefore be of importance in fantasy should something happen to Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert in 2019.

