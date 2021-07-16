Sherman was released from the King County (Wash.) Jail without bail Thursday after District Court Judge Fa'amomoi Masaniai found probable cause on four misdemeanor charges, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Sherman is facing charges of criminal trespass, malicious mischief, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. The next hearing in his case will come Friday, though Sherman won't be present. Currently an unrestricted free agent, Sherman's status remains in question for the upcoming season.