Richie Incognito: Free to sign elsewhere
The Bills released Incognito from their reserve/retired list Monday.
Incognito announced in April that he planned to retire, but the Bills still held his rights after placing him on the reserve/retired list. Now, upon his release, Incognito is no longer affiliated with Buffalo, and should he decide to return to football, he'll be free to sign with any team.
More News
-
Richie Incognito: Team saying goodbye?•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Plans to retire•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Air cleared in Ngakoue incident?•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Returns to wild-card game•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: No designation for Week 9•
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...