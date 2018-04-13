Richie Incognito: Team saying goodbye?
The Bills officially placed Incognito on their reserve/retired list Thursday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
On short notice, Incognito told the NFL Players Association of his intentions to retire earlier this week, citing health issues related to the stress of the game and a diet that had become too reliant on protein and carbohydrates. We also know he's unhappy with a recent pay cut, so there's a chance he reconsiders with several months to go before the 2018 season. If Incognito does leave the game, his absence leaves the Bills in a major bind, given that the team already traded offensive lineman Cordy Glenn, while long-time stud Eric Wood had to retire over health issues himself. The Bills made the playoffs last season, but the offense struggled much of the way and it looks like the team could end up starting mostly from scratch for 2018, other than LeSean McCoy.
More News
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Plans to retire•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Air cleared in Ngakoue incident?•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Returns to wild-card game•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: No designation for Week 9•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Will play Sunday•
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...