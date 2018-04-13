The Bills officially placed Incognito on their reserve/retired list Thursday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

On short notice, Incognito told the NFL Players Association of his intentions to retire earlier this week, citing health issues related to the stress of the game and a diet that had become too reliant on protein and carbohydrates. We also know he's unhappy with a recent pay cut, so there's a chance he reconsiders with several months to go before the 2018 season. If Incognito does leave the game, his absence leaves the Bills in a major bind, given that the team already traded offensive lineman Cordy Glenn, while long-time stud Eric Wood had to retire over health issues himself. The Bills made the playoffs last season, but the offense struggled much of the way and it looks like the team could end up starting mostly from scratch for 2018, other than LeSean McCoy.