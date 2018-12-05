Leonard was placed on the Cardinals' practice squad injured list Tuesday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.

Leonard was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round of April's draft but failed to make the 53-man roster. The 22-year-old's injury remains undisclosed and he won't count as an active member of Arizona's practice squad.

Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...