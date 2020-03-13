Play

The Lions have released Wagner, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

By releasing the offensive tackle, the Lions have freed up about $6.1 million in salary cap space for the coming season. The 30-year-old, who the Ravens took in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, originally joined the Lions back in 2017, when he inked a five-year, $47.5 million free-agent deal with the team.

