Rickey Jefferson: Won't receive tender
The Saints will not extend a tender to Jefferson (knee), making him an unrestricted free agent, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jefferson went undrafted out of LSU in 2018 and subsequently suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a preseason game with the Saints. The 23-year-old will now look for a depth role elsewhere in the league.
