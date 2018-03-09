Ricky Jean Francois: Moving on from New England
Jean Francois recently indicated that he won't be returning to the Patriots in 2018, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
Jean Francois originally signed with New England last November to provide relief for a team that was dealing with injuries along its defensive line. He ultimately appeared in eight games with the Patriots -- six in the regular season, two in the playoffs -- and racked up 16 tackles and one sack while operating in a limited role. The 31-year-old intends to continue his playing career in 2018, and he's proved he can still be an effective player despite his advanced age.
