Ricky Jean Francois: Released by Pats
Jean Francois was released by the Patriots on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jean Francois has four tackles between combined stints with the Packers and Patriots this season. The veteran defensive lineman will hope to again latch on elsewhere.
