Jeune was waived by the Cowboys on Tuesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jeune signed with the Cowboys nearly a month ago after being waived by the Rams to week prior. Jeune was buried on the Cowboys depth chart during the preseason and will only have a couple weeks to latch onto another team.

