Ricky Jeune: Placed on waivers

Jeune was waived by the Rams on Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Jeune signed with the Rams after going undrafted, but he was sent packing after just a few days of training camp. The 24-year-old wideout is 6-foot-3 and has respectable speed (4.50 40-yard dash), so he could be a depth or special teams asset elsewhere.

Our Latest Stories