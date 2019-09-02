Ortiz (ankle) was waived with an injury settlement by the Falcons on Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ortiz appeared in 12 games for Atlanta last season but picked up the ankle injury last week and now heads to free agency. The Falcons opted to sign Keith Smith to serve as the team's fullback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week