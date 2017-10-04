Ricky Ortiz: Placed on practice squad IR
Ortiz was placed on practice squad injured reserve Tuesday.
Ortiz winds up on the practice squad IR due to an undisclosed injury. In corresponding moves, the Ravens added cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste and tight end Gabe Holmes to the practice squad.
