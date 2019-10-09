Ricky Ortiz: Tries out for Niners
Ortiz (ankle) worked out with the 49ers on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The 49ers are looking to find a placeholder for Kyle Juszczyk, who is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a sprained MCL. After the tryout, however, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Ortiz wouldn't be signed, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Some of the biggest names at wide receiver have struggled mightily of late. Is it time to consider...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...