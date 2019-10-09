Ortiz (ankle) worked out with the 49ers on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 49ers are looking to find a placeholder for Kyle Juszczyk, who is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a sprained MCL. After the tryout, however, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Ortiz wouldn't be signed, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories