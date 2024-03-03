Pearsall tested extremely well at the 2024 NFL Combine with a 42.5-inch vertical jump and a position-best 6.64-second cone drill.

Pearsall was already an intriguing prospect -- his tape was impressive and showed him to be a receiver with ability at all three levels of the field, along with stellar hands and body control. He is a bit over-aged as he will be a 24-year-old rookie, signifying that he's close to the top of his physical development curve. That becomes less of an issue when he tests as well as he did, particularly in his vertical jump and in the agility drills. Pearsall always performed well in college despite playing in less-than-stellar offenses at Arizona State and Florida. He combined for a 15.1 yards per reception average and a 10.2 YPT mark over his final three years in college while those offenses all averaged well below those efficiency marks in terms of yards per pass attempt. Pearsall now checks both the production and athletcism boxes in his prospect profile and the athleticism helps paper over the age concerns. It's a loaded draft class at receiver, but Pearsall has a strong chance at being a Day 2 selection.