Ricky Seals-Jones: Cut by Cardinals
The Cardinals waived Seals-Jones on Saturday, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.
The Seals-Jones experiment in Arizona is over for the time being, despite his prior experience with rookie QB Kyler Murray at Texas A&M in 2015. Seals-Jones will seek out employment elsewhere, leaving Charles Clay and Maxx Williams as the sole tight ends on the Cardinals' 53-man roster.
