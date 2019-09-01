The Cardinals waived Seals-Jones on Saturday, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

The Seals-Jones experiment in Arizona is over for the time being, despite his prior experience with rookie QB Kyler Murray at Texas A&M in 2015. Seals-Jones will seek out employment elsewhere, leaving Charles Clay and Maxx Williams as the sole tight ends on the Cardinals' 53-man roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week