site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ricky-seals-jones-released-by-kc | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ricky Seals-Jones: Released by KC
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 2, 2021
at
5:32 pm ET 1 min read
Seals-Jones was released by the Chiefs on Saturday.
Seals-Jones logged four offensive snaps in Week 16 against the Falcons, but he'd been inactive since Week 6 prior to that instance. The Chiefs promoted Gehrig Dieter to their active roster upon waiving Seals-Jones.
More News
09/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/17/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
04/03/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read